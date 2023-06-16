Night strike on Ukraine: Armed Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed enemy drones and missiles

11:02 09 June Kyiv, Ukraine

On the night of June 9, the Ukrainian Air Force successfully destroyed ten enemy attack drones, four cruise missiles and four reconnaissance UAVs..



This information was confirmed by the command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.



According to the report, recorded between 22:00 and 04:00, the occupiers carried out an attack using Iranian Shahed-136/131 attack drones and Kh-101/Kh-55 air-launched cruise missiles on military installations and critical infrastructure of Ukraine.



The military reported that strike drones were launched from the south, and cruise missiles were launched from the Caspian Sea area using four Tu-95ms strategic bombers.

During the attack, up to 16 strike UAVs and six air-launched cruise missiles were involved.



The forces of the Air Commands East, West and South, in close cooperation with air defense systems and other components of the Defense Forces, effectively destroyed four Kh-101 / Kh-55 cruise missiles, ten Shahed-136/131 attack drones, as well as an operational-tactical UAV Orlan- 10 and Supercam.