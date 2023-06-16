Night strike on Ukraine: Air Force releases details

08:03 06 June Kyiv, Ukraine

On the night of June 6-7, 2023, between 00:30 and 04:00, enemy forces attacked the territory of Ukraine using Kh-101/Kh-555 air-launched cruise missiles.



Information about this was provided by the Command of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.



The attack was carried out in the traditional way - from the area of the Caspian Sea, using six Tu-95ms strategic bombers.



With the help of the forces and means of air defense of the Air Force of Ukraine, all 35 cruise missiles were destroyed.



Most of them were directed towards the capital and fell into the zone of responsibility of the Center air command.