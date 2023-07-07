The Netherlands recognized the Holodomor as a genocide of the Ukrainian people

The House of Representatives, the lower house of the Dutch parliament, recognized the Holodomor of 1932-1933 as a genocide of the Ukrainian people.
President Volodymyr Zelensky announced this on his Twitter.
The President said that he was grateful to the Netherlands for the strong and comprehensive support of Ukraine in the struggle for the future of Ukraine and the entire free world.
I hold the recognition of the Holodomor genocide by the House of Representatives 🇳🇱. Calling a spade a spade is a key prerequisite for justice and preventing the recurrence of such horrific crimes. Vdyachny 🇳🇱 for the strength of that complex support 🇺🇦 in our fight for the future 🇺🇦 and all free…— Volodymyr Zelensky (@ZelenskyyUa) July 7, 2023
It should be noted that after the start of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, consideration of the issue of recognizing the Holodomor of 1932–1933 as a genocide of the Ukrainian people intensified in a number of countries. The parliaments of Great Britain, Slovenia, Belgium, Ireland, Romania, Moldova, Czech Republic, Germany, Iceland, France, Bulgaria, Luxembourg, Croatia recognized the Holodomor as genocide of the Ukrainian people.
