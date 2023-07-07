The Netherlands recognized the Holodomor as a genocide of the Ukrainian people

14:16 07 July Kyiv, Ukraine

 
The House of Representatives, the lower house of the Dutch parliament, recognized the Holodomor of 1932-1933 as a genocide of the Ukrainian people.

President Volodymyr Zelensky announced this on his Twitter.
"I welcome the recognition by the House of Representatives of the Netherlands of the Holodomor as genocide. Calling a spade a spade is a key prerequisite for justice and preventing the recurrence of such terrible crimes," he wrote.
The President said that he was grateful to the Netherlands for the strong and comprehensive support of Ukraine in the struggle for the future of Ukraine and the entire free world.
It should be noted that after the start of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, consideration of the issue of recognizing the Holodomor of 1932–1933 as a genocide of the Ukrainian people intensified in a number of countries. The parliaments of Great Britain, Slovenia, Belgium, Ireland, Romania, Moldova, Czech Republic, Germany, Iceland, France, Bulgaria, Luxembourg, Croatia recognized the Holodomor as genocide of the Ukrainian people.