The Netherlands recognized the Holodomor as a genocide of the Ukrainian people

14:16 07 July Kyiv, Ukraine

The House of Representatives, the lower house of the Dutch parliament, recognized the Holodomor of 1932-1933 as a genocide of the Ukrainian people.



President Volodymyr Zelensky announced this on his Twitter.

"I welcome the recognition by the House of Representatives of the Netherlands of the Holodomor as genocide. Calling a spade a spade is a key prerequisite for justice and preventing the recurrence of such terrible crimes," he wrote.

The President said that he was grateful to the Netherlands for the strong and comprehensive support of Ukraine in the struggle for the future of Ukraine and the entire free world.

