The Netherlands refused to sell F-16 fighters - media

07:53 21 May Kyiv, Ukraine

The Netherlands is one of the members of the fighter coalition for Ukraine and one of its active participants. As it became known from the message of the Dutch online defense analysis service Oryx, the Dutch government terminated the agreement to sell its F-16 fighter jets to the private company Draken International.

"The Netherlands has canceled the remaining agreements for the sale of F-16s to Draken International. It is easy to guess where they will actually end up," the report says.

According to media reports, Draken International was supposed to receive 40 F-16 fighters.. The first 12 fighters have already been sold by the Netherlands in 2022.

The Ministry of Defense of the Netherlands reported that 28 fighters should be put out of action by May 2024.

Earlier it became known that Britain and the Netherlands will create a coalition of fighters for Ukraine. London and Amsterdam have agreed to support Ukraine with everything from pilot training to the purchase of F16 aircraft.

In turn, the United States supported the joint efforts of the allies to train Ukrainian pilots on fourth-generation fighters, including the F-16.