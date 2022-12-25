The Netherlands will send financial assistance to Ukraine

14:08 23 December Kyiv, Ukraine

The Netherlands will allocate 2.5 billion euros of financial assistance to Ukraine to combat Russian aggression. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelensky following a conversation with Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte.

"We appreciate the support of the Netherlands! And we continue to work together to strengthen the defense capability, energy resilience, and restore critical infrastructure," Zelensky wrote in his Telegram.



In turn, Mark Rutte assured that the Netherlands will help Ukraine in the military, humanitarian and diplomatic spheres, while Russia continues its aggression.



According to him, this 2.5 billion euros will go to military and humanitarian aid, to repair infrastructure and to fund the work of specialists in the investigation of war crimes.