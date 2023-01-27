The Netherlands sent a batch of power equipment to Ukraine

12:24 27 January Kyiv, Ukraine

Over the past two weeks, the Netherlands has sent 12 cargoes to Ukraine with a total weight of 103.6 tons, the Ministry of Energy reports on Friday, January 27.



It is indicated that the relevant energy equipment will be used to restore the facilities of the Ukrainian energy sector, which continue to suffer damage due to targeted Russian attacks.



Among the equipment provided by the Dutch side are transformers, SF6 circuit breakers, earthing switches, disconnectors, surge arresters, electrical cables and grounding, overhead line fittings.