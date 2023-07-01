Unsuccessful attempt by Russian troops to attack Antonovsky bridge - ISW

07:31 01 July Kyiv, Ukraine

According to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), the Russian army made an unsuccessful attempt to recapture the strategically important Antonovsky bridge, which connects Kherson with the left bank of the Dnieper. The Russians were unable to force the Ukrainian defenders out of their fortified positions under the eastern span.

As analysts noted, the Russians fail to make a breakthrough, even with a numerical advantage. In their opinion, the Russians are making unsuccessful offensive attempts due to poor command.

"The Russian military command blindly ordered Russian troops to retake the territory under the span of the Antonovsky bridge on the eastern bank, which led to significant losses among Russian personnel and armored vehicles due to shelling from Ukrainian artillery and remotely placed mines," the experts noted.

They also indicated that there were less than a hundred Ukrainians in positions near the bridge.

It is known that the Russians launched a strike with Iskander ballistic missiles on the eastern span of the Antonovsky bridge on June 30. Thus, trying to prevent the Ukrainians from going forward.

Earlier, John Kirby said that the United States is closely monitoring the situation around the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, but does not believe that a catastrophe is inevitable.