Despite the message about the new offensive of the Russian Federation, Western embassies remain in Kyiv

Western embassies are not evacuating their staff amid reports that Russia is preparing for a new big offensive.
Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba spoke about this in an interview with BBC News Ukraine. According to the minister, the partners are confident in Ukraine's success on the battlefield, so last year's situation does not repeat itself.
It is fundamentally different from the one that was at the beginning of the war, Kuleba explained.
Now this fear is gone, the partners are confident in Ukraine, he added.
According to the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW), Russian President Vladimir Putin apparently again overestimated the capabilities of the Russian military by ordering the complete capture of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions by March.
