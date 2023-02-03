Despite the message about the new offensive of the Russian Federation, Western embassies remain in Kyiv

14:55 03 February Kyiv, Ukraine

Western embassies are not evacuating their staff amid reports that Russia is preparing for a new big offensive.

Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba spoke about this in an interview with BBC News Ukraine. According to the minister, the partners are confident in Ukraine's success on the battlefield, so last year's situation does not repeat itself.



It is fundamentally different from the one that was at the beginning of the war, Kuleba explained.

“Let's not hide ... in one country it was assumed that Ukraine would fall in 48 hours, in another - in 72 hours, and optimists believed that it would last a week. Therefore, they had this fear and the embassies were evacuated," the minister said.

Now this fear is gone, the partners are confident in Ukraine, he added.

“And now I am also more confident in my partners than I was confident with them at the beginning, ” Kuleba said.





