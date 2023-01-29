Putin's neo-imperial campaign should not succeed, Scholz said

10:52 29 January Kyiv, Ukraine

The world must not allow Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to continue his neo-imperial campaign.. This was stated by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in an interview with journalists from Argentina, Chile and Brazil, the text of which was published on the website of the German government on Saturday, January 28.

In particular, Scholz was asked if he views the Russian-Ukrainian war as a struggle to defend democratic values, as President Volodymyr Zelensky talks about it.

He stated that Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine is a flagrant violation of international law and therefore is not a "purely European issue" and that anyone who ignores the basic principles of the UN charter undermines the foundations of the international order.

"The world should not let Putin go his own way. His neo-imperial campaign should not succeed," Scholz said.

He also said that in conversations with Putin he repeatedly spoke in favor of an immediate cessation of Russian attacks, the complete withdrawal of Russian troops and for negotiations.

Russia, on the other hand, is still counting on a military escalation almost a year after the start of its aggressive war, despite numerous casualties on both sides, and despite the fact that it has failed to achieve any of the goals it associated with the attack to Ukraine," Scholz said.

The Chancellor also stressed that February 24, 2022 was a turning point, and Germany quickly adapted to a new reality - a reality in which there is no longer cooperation with the Russian Federation.

"Within a few months, we changed the German energy supply and became independent of gas, oil or coal from Russia. And we are working to reduce one-way dependency in our economy," Scholz added.

Note that Germany will expand military assistance to Ukraine. This was stated by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz during a joint press conference with Icelandic Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdottir.

Recall, on January 25, the German government officially announced the decision to transfer the Leopard-2 main battle tanks to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and allow re-export to other countries that also want to do this.