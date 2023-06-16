The German concern Rheinmetall will supply Ukraine with shells for Gepard instead of Switzerland

10:50 16 June Kyiv, Ukraine





It is reported by Reuters.



Rheinmetall launched the production line after Switzerland refused to allow the export of Gepard 35mm ammunition to Ukraine.



"The government has ordered 300,000 shells. This year we will definitely deliver from 40 to 60 thousand shells," Papperger said.

Papperger expects defense orders worth "double-digit billions of euros" for the whole year.