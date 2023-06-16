Biden's negative reaction to the presence of nuclear weapons in Belarus

11:14 28 May Kyiv, Ukraine

Perhaps the deterioration of Lukashenka's health was caused by "convincing arguments" regarding the deployment of nuclear weapons in Belarus. In fact, the signing of the nuclear agreement took place simultaneously with the transfer of Russian tactical nuclear weapons to Belarusian territory.

During a conversation with reporters, US President Joe Biden said that he had a negative attitude towards the transfer of nuclear weapons from Russia to the territory of Belarus. This was reported by the press service of the White House.

Biden was asked how he reacts to Russian statements about moving tactical nuclear weapons to Belarus.

"Extremely negative - that's my reaction," said the US President.

Recall, on May 25, the Ministers of Defense of Russia and Belarus signed documents on the deployment of tactical nuclear weapons on Belarusian territory.. On the same day, Lukashenka announced that Russian nuclear weapons had already begun to move to Belarus within the framework of bilateral agreements.