Named the number of Russians who want to surrender under the program "I want to live"

Since September, since the start of the "I want to live" project, about 4,500 Russians have called and turned to the chat bot. Vitaly Matvienko, speaker of the Coordinating Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, announced this on the air.
He noted that there are hotline phones for those who want to surrender, and there is also a chat bot in the telegram “I want to live”, where Russian military personnel, as well as mobilized or not yet mobilized, can contact and leave all the necessary information about themselves.
According to him, the government is approached either by relatives of those who can be mobilized or have already been mobilized, also mobilized and not yet mobilized.
What is the procedure for Russian military personnel who decide to surrender
The military must leave all the necessary information in the "I want to live" chat bot in Telegram.
When he is sent to Ukraine, the military again contacts the representatives of the project and gives information where he is, how he wants to surrender - himself or a group. This information is provided to special units that ensure the safe exit of such a soldier.. Then it is transferred to the places of permanent residence.
According to him, those who surrender voluntarily decide for themselves whether they want to be exchanged as soon as possible for the Ukrainian military or want to return to Russia after the victory of Ukraine.
He noted that Ukraine adheres to all the Geneva Conventions.
What is known about the project "I want to live"
"The state project 'I want to live' is designed to help servicemen of the Russian army safely surrender to the Ukrainian Armed Forces," they say at the Coordinating Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War.
On September 18, within the framework of the project, the Unified Center and a round-the-clock hotline for receiving applications from the Russian military and their families were also launched.
For information on how to surrender, Russian military personnel or their relatives and friends should call the 24-hour numbers:
+38 066 580 34 98
+38 093 119 29 84
In addition, on the basis of the project, there is a chat bot "Save Yourself", with the help of which you can leave a request for surrender to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
