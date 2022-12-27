Named the number of Russians who want to surrender under the program "I want to live"

15:25 27 December Kyiv, Ukraine

Since September, since the start of the "I want to live" project, about 4,500 Russians have called and turned to the chat bot. Vitaly Matvienko, speaker of the Coordinating Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, announced this on the air.



He noted that there are hotline phones for those who want to surrender, and there is also a chat bot in the telegram “I want to live”, where Russian military personnel, as well as mobilized or not yet mobilized, can contact and leave all the necessary information about themselves.

"It will be like a preliminary surrender. That is, in this way a person declares that he does not want to fight against Ukraine and wants to voluntarily surrender. Since the start of the project, since September, at this moment the number of requests is about 4,500. About 70-100 requests per day," Matvienko said.

According to him, the government is approached either by relatives of those who can be mobilized or have already been mobilized, also mobilized and not yet mobilized.

"There is also an appeal from the personnel military of the Russian Federation. Here the fork is wide, different calls. the main age category is 20-35-40 years. Further 40+, but fewer applications," the official said.

What is the procedure for Russian military personnel who decide to surrender

The military must leave all the necessary information in the "I want to live" chat bot in Telegram.



When he is sent to Ukraine, the military again contacts the representatives of the project and gives information where he is, how he wants to surrender - himself or a group. This information is provided to special units that ensure the safe exit of such a soldier.. Then it is transferred to the places of permanent residence.

"Ukraine takes into account that the Russian Federation has increased responsibility for the surrender. Therefore, all Russian servicemen who voluntarily surrender are registered as taken prisoner during the battle.. This guarantees them when they return to Russia that they will not be persecuted and that all payments will be kept in accordance with their legislation," Matvienko said.

According to him, those who surrender voluntarily decide for themselves whether they want to be exchanged as soon as possible for the Ukrainian military or want to return to Russia after the victory of Ukraine.

"They can ask for asylum in Ukraine - a certain procedure is underway, during which it turns out whether such a serviceman of the Russian Federation is involved in war crimes. If he is clean before the law and the Ukrainian people, then he has the right to seek asylum in Ukraine. It is also possible to apply for asylum in European countries - Germany and the Netherlands," the official said.

He noted that Ukraine adheres to all the Geneva Conventions.

"We are different from the Russian Federation in that we are humane. And the enemy who decided to surrender, then Ukraine is responsible for him. They have three meals a day, a medical examination if necessary, the opportunity to contact different organizations, legal advice from international organizations," Matviyenko said.

What is known about the project "I want to live"

"The state project 'I want to live' is designed to help servicemen of the Russian army safely surrender to the Ukrainian Armed Forces," they say at the Coordinating Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War.



On September 18, within the framework of the project, the Unified Center and a round-the-clock hotline for receiving applications from the Russian military and their families were also launched.



For information on how to surrender, Russian military personnel or their relatives and friends should call the 24-hour numbers:



+38 066 580 34 98

+38 093 119 29 84

In addition, on the basis of the project, there is a chat bot "Save Yourself", with the help of which you can leave a request for surrender to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.