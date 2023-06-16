New Deputy Head of the Security Service of Ukraine appointed

15:59 25 May Kyiv, Ukraine

By the decree of the head of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, Naumyuk Sergey Anatolievich was appointed to the post of deputy head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).



This is stated in the decree of the head of state.



At the same time, by presidential decree, Taras Tsyutsiuru was dismissed from the post of head of the SBU Department in the Khmelnytsky region.



In addition, Zelensky awarded the rank of brigadier general to the deputy chairman of the SBU, Colonel Anatoly Sandursky, and the chairman of the SBU department in the Odessa region, Colonel Viktor Dorovsky.



What is known about Sergey Naumyuk

Previously, Serhiy Naumyuk headed the NABU detective unit and was a candidate for the position of director of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau.



As the Judicial Legal Newspaper wrote at the interview in the commission to Naumyuk, questions arose regarding the Russian citizenship of his parents and brother; brother's work in a Moscow bank; residence of parents in temporarily occupied Luhansk; their acquisition of ownership of real estate.



It is noted that Naumyuk's relatives received Russian passports and traveled to Ukraine across the Russian border after the start of the war with Russia in 2014.. In addition, the candidate's brother moved to Moscow after 2015. But now everyone is in the US and have applied for a waiver of Russian passports, which has not yet been considered.