New Acting Head of State Customs Appointed - Cabinet of Ministers

17:59 01 February Kyiv, Ukraine

The Cabinet of Ministers temporarily appointed Sergey Zvyagintsev as head of the State Customs Service.



This was announced by the representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk in Telegram on Wednesday, February 1.



According to him, at today's meeting, the government dismissed:

Yury Sotnik - from the post of First Deputy Head of the State Forest Resources Agency;

Alexander Shchutsky - from the post of First Deputy Head of the State Customs Service;

Andriy Lordkipanidze - from the position of Deputy Head of the State Service of Ukraine for Food Safety and Consumer Protection.

In addition, the government launched disciplinary proceedings against Deputy Head of the State Customs Ruslan Cherkassky. During the disciplinary proceedings, he was suspended from his position.



The Cabinet of Ministers also temporarily assigned the duties of the head of the State Service of Ukraine for Food Safety and Consumer Protection to Olga Shevchenko.