NATO launches large-scale exercise "Air Defender 2023" in Germany

14:28 30 May Kyiv, Ukraine

The largest air force exercise in NATO history called "Air Defender 2023" will begin in Germany.



According to Spiegel, these large-scale maneuvers are planned for the period from 12 to 23 June and will be carried out under the leadership of Germany.



About 250 aircraft and helicopters will take part in the exercise, including a significant amount of US aircraft..



Most maneuvers, approximately 90%, will take place over the territory of Germany and the coastal zones of the North and Baltic Seas.



The main goal of the exercises is to demonstrate the readiness of the allies for operational action if necessary.



The exercises will be conducted under defensive scenarios, taking into account the proximity to Russian airspace.



The exercise organizers are focusing on close coordination with civil aviation in order to minimize possible inconvenience to civilian flights.