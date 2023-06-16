NATO considers sending troops to Ukraine - Rasmussen

09:52 08 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Some NATO member countries may consider sending troops to Ukraine if the Alliance's upcoming summer summit in Vilnius fails to provide real security guarantees for Kyiv.

In an interview with The Guardian, former NATO Secretary General Anders Fogh Rasmussen expressed this opinion.



The former head of NATO noted that a group of NATO member countries may turn to the deployment of their troops in Ukraine if the Alliance countries, including the United States, do not provide significant security guarantees to Kiev at the summit in Vilnius.. He believes that even if guarantees are provided by one group of states, other countries will not allow the issue of Ukraine's membership in NATO to remain outside the agenda of the summit.



Anders Rasmussen commented on the statement of the current NATO Secretary General, Jens Stoltenberg, who said that the issue of security guarantees for Ukraine will be discussed at the summit in Vilnius. However, in accordance with Article 5 of the NATO Washington Treaty, full-fledged security guarantees are provided only to full members of the Alliance.

"If NATO fails to reach concrete agreements on Ukraine's future path at the upcoming Vilnius summit, there is a possibility that certain countries will take their own measures.. It is known that Poland is actively involved in providing concrete support to Ukraine, and there is a possibility of even greater involvement of Poland in this context at the national level, followed by the Baltic countries, including the possibility of deploying ground troops," Rasmussen said.



Rasmussen suggested that Poland is seriously considering the idea of creating a kind of coalition of partner countries if Ukraine does not receive the necessary guarantees at the summit in Vilnius. He emphasized the importance of not underestimating Polish sentiment and noted that Poles feel that Western Europe is not paying enough attention to their warnings about the Russian mentality. Rasmussen also believes that Ukraine would have every right to seek military assistance in such a situation.



Rasmussen emphasized that in order to ensure the security of Ukraine, it is necessary to obtain written guarantees, preferably before the start of the summit, but outside the framework of NATO. These assurances should include intelligence sharing, joint training with Ukraine, enhanced munitions production, interoperability of NATO forces, and the supply of sufficient weapons to fend off possible Russian aggression.



However, Rasmussen warned that these security guarantees would not be enough if some NATO members offered guarantees, avoiding a real discussion about Ukraine's desire to join the alliance.

"They hope that the provision of security guarantees will help to avoid this issue. I doubt it. I am sure that at the summit in Vilnius the issue of Ukraine's membership in NATO will be raised. I have spoken to the leaders of several Eastern European countries, and there is a group of determined allies from Eastern and Central Europe who want a clear path for Ukraine to NATO membership," he added.

Rasmussen expressed his opinion that history clearly shows that it is not safe to leave Ukraine in "NATO's waiting room" without a clear perspective. He noted that even if an invitation to NATO is not granted at the upcoming summit in Vilnius, there is still a possibility to consider such an invitation next year in Washington.