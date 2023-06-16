NATO will raise the status of Ukraine as a partner – Euractiv

14:12 26 May Kyiv, Ukraine

NATO intends to invite Ukraine to upgrade its partner status to show political support, although any concrete roadmap for its entry remains a distant prospect.



Euractiv writes about this, citing sources.



Ukraine's bid to join NATO eight months ago has gone unanswered but is likely to be the focus of the alliance's Vilnius summit in July. Meanwhile, he supports the idea of raising the status of Ukraine in the Alliance, the newspaper writes.



NATO countries seek to raise the status of Ukraine in their relations through the creation of a "Ukraine-NATO Council". The idea has gained popularity and will be a signal for a show of improved relations, several Alliance diplomats told Euractiv.



Two NATO diplomats said it would be the first step in "strengthening the political partnership" between the Alliance and Kiev after the outbreak of war and Ukraine's application for membership.



NATO foreign ministers are set to meet in Oslo next week, where they are expected to discuss the shape and timetable of the new council and future membership, as well as the need for more military assistance to Ukraine as it prepares for a summer offensive against Russia, the sources said.



According to the plan, Ukraine will be a "full" member at the Ukraine-NATO Council table, and not just invited for discussions, as it is now.



The Ukrainians could then call meetings whenever they wish, and it would be easier to provide direct information about the situation on the battlefield, two people with knowledge of the discussions said.



This will open doors to a wide range of new areas of cooperation that did not previously exist, three other sources noted.



Creating a common format with Kiev would help shape Ukraine as a future member, which would help bring it as close as possible to NATO standards to ensure a smooth transition when the time comes, diplomats say.