NATO opens center to protect maritime infrastructure from Russian threats

11:10 17 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Within NATO, a new center has been opened, specializing in the protection of maritime infrastructure, including submarine pipelines and cables.



The decision was made in light of growing threats from Russia, which is voicing potential attacks on critical energy and internet infrastructure in waters around Europe.



This information is sent by the AP.



The new centre, which opened on Friday, is located in the British city of Northwood in northwest London. The department dealing with this issue was headed by Lieutenant General Hans-Werner Wiermann.

"The threat continues to grow. Russian warships have been actively conducting reconnaissance operations aimed at identifying our critical underwater infrastructure," he stressed.



During a briefing at NATO headquarters in Brussels, the general expressed serious concerns about the possibility of Russia targeting submarine cables and other critical infrastructure in order to "disturb life in the West."



The main motivation for the creation of the Center for the Protection of Maritime Infrastructure was the attacks on the two gas pipelines Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 in the Baltic Sea in September last year.



These pipelines were built to transport Russian gas to Germany, and the investigation into the alleged attack on them is still ongoing.



In response to these incidents, NATO has expanded its presence in the Baltic and North Seas by deploying dozens of warships, as well as maritime patrol aircraft and underwater equipment (including drones).



Such a high level of protection is due to the fact that about 8,000 kilometers of oil and gas pipelines run in the North Sea alone.. However, maintaining constant monitoring of systems and networks is an impossible task.