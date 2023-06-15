NATO will discuss the transfer of fighters to Ukraine at a meeting of defense ministers

19:35 18 May Kyiv, Ukraine

To effectively counter the invaders and protect the skies of Ukraine, Ukrainian defenders need modern Western fighters.



The possibility of transferring such equipment to Ukraine will be discussed at the upcoming meeting of NATO defense ministers, which will be held in June before the Alliance summit. This was announced by NATO Secretary General, Jens Stoltenberg, in an interview with Western media.



Stoltenberg also explained that consideration of the possibility of transferring fighter jets to Ukraine is taking place only now due to the fact that the supply of weapons has evolved taking into account the needs of our defenders during the progress of the war.. At first, light anti-tank weapons were the main requirement, then howitzers, anti-aircraft guns and tanks were supplied.



The NATO Secretary General also noted that some of Ukraine's partner states, such as Poland and Slovakia, have already provided MiG-29 fighter jets to the Ukrainian military to fight Russian invaders, although this is not the most modern combat aircraft.



However, the issue of supplying modern Western fighters is constantly being discussed both with Ukraine and within the Alliance. Stoltenberg expressed hope that this issue will be discussed at the upcoming meeting of NATO defense ministers in June.



The Secretary General also emphasized that in addition to the supply of modern fighter jets, it is important to ensure their operation, which requires a significant amount of ammunition, spare parts and round-the-clock maintenance.