Real air battles in the sky over the Odessa and Nikolaev regions

06:59 10 June Kyiv, Ukraine

According to OK Yug, on the night of Saturday, June 10, real air battles took place in the sky over the Odessa and Nikolaev regions. The enemy attacked with Shahed-136/131 shock drones. Air defense forces destroyed all the enemy attacking drones, but in Odessa, the wreckage fell on a residential building.

"As a result of an air battle, fragments of one of the drones hit the apartment of a high-rise building, causing a fire. Fire with an area of 50 sq.m. promptly liquidated. Three civilians died. The blast wave damaged several apartment buildings around," the report said.

It is also noted that more than 10 people were injured. Final information is to be confirmed.

Judging by the video, almost all the windows in the high-rise building were smashed.

Earlier, OK South warned that as a result of an air battle, debris could fall, buildings and other objects could catch fire. Residents were asked to stay in shelters, not to remove or give out air defense to the enemy.