An open conflict between Prigozhin and the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation is growing

08:54 14 January Kyiv, Ukraine

The conflict between Wagner PMC leader Yevgeny Prigozhin and the leadership of the Russian Ministry of Defense has actually entered an open phase. The defense department of the Russian Federation has recently been ignoring the "Wagnerites" in its daily reports, to which Prigozhin spoke of "intraspecific struggle and the theft of his victories."

Against the backdrop of heavy fighting in Soledar, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation is spreading a lot of fakes about the situation in the city. It is noteworthy that officials do not mention the role of PMC Wagner in official reports.. Instead, it is stated that the alleged "capture" of Soledar was made possible thanks to the units of the Airborne Forces, which "performed a covert maneuver" and "blockaded the city from the north and south."

Also in the Russian Federation, they praised the assault and army aviation, rocket troops and artillery of the Russian army, which allegedly also worked hard to occupy the city.

Note that the Armed Forces of Ukraine then refuted the information about the capture of Soledar.

Russian, Western and Ukrainian media have repeatedly written that the Wagnerites are trying to capture the city, which was confirmed by Prigozhin himself.

According to the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov, Wagner's mercenaries are not only interested in capturing Soledar, they will try to "make money on blood", because the largest salt mines in Europe are located there.. In addition, the leader of the PMC "needs to provide some evidence to say that they are better than the regular armed forces of the Russian Federation."

At first, Prigozhin refused to comment on the lack of mention of his military company in the reports of the Russian Defense Ministry on the capture of Soledar.

"These questions will certainly need answers, but not now.. The boat is rocking anyway," the press service published his words.

But today the curator of the PMC still could not resist and told his group "they are constantly trying to steal the victory" and made it clear that he considers his enemies inside Russia to be a more dangerous adversary than the Americans.

“I am not very worried about the actions of the United States, because, of course, this is a serious adversary, but at the moment not a key. Significant damage to PMC Wagner can be caused by our intraspecific struggle, corruption, bureaucracy and officials who want to stay in their places. This is a more serious threat to the existence of PMC Wagner. For example, in recent years, the media has been actively working to ban the phrase "PMC Wagner", not to say it out loud and avoid it in every possible way, like damn incense. PMC Wagner is constantly trying to steal the victory and talk about the presence of someone who is not clear, just to belittle their merits," Prigozhin said.

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine also confirms that Sergei Shoigu has received new manuals for propagandists: he is ordered to completely ignore Prigozhin.

According to intelligence, the "recommendations" contain 11 points, among which there is "refusal to mention PMC Wagner in a positive context, it is necessary to focus on excessive human losses and senseless attacks by PMCs."

At the same time, Russian propagandists need to talk about the "outstanding role" of the head of the Russian military department, Shoigu, and the new war commander, Valery Gerasimov.

"In general, the document testifies to a radical change in emphasis on covering the course of events in the war against Ukraine, as well as the aggravation of the political struggle within the aggressor country," the GUR said.

It should be noted that against the background of the conflict between Prigozhin and the leadership of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, the statements of all Russian parties about the capture of Soledar have so far turned out to be fakes.