NAPC lists Chinese automobile company Geely as war sponsor

16:18 23 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The National Corruption Prevention Agency (NAPC) listed the Chinese automobile company Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co., Ltd, known as Geely, as an international sponsor of the war.



This is stated in the message of the NAPC.



The reason for this decision was that the company, which owns several brands, including Geely Auto, Lynk & Co, Zeekr, Volvo Cars, Polestar, Lotus, London Electric Vehicle Company, Farizon Auto, CAOCAO Mobility, continues to pay taxes to the Russian budget. actively support its economy and, accordingly, sponsor aggression against Ukraine at a time when most car manufacturers from Europe, Japan and Korea stopped selling on the Russian market after the invasion of Ukraine.



According to the NAPC, the company continues to represent and sell new models of cars of its brand in the Russian Federation. As of May 2023. Geely's network of official dealers is represented in 89 Russian cities and includes 157 dealerships.



Thus, sales of cars under the Geely brand in Russia in the first three months of 2023 more than doubled compared to last year from 5,543 to 12,673 units. Geely Auto Group's 2022 revenue was over $20 billion.



There were no attempts to condemn the war of Russia against Ukraine from the company's management.