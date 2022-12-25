The flag of Ukraine was raised over the left-bank Kherson region

Ukrainian defenders raised the first flag of Ukraine on the left bank of the Kherson region. This was announced by the Carlson division on its Facebook page on Saturday, December 3.
Ukrainian fighters also published a video on the footage of which you can see that the Ukrainian flag is installed on the boom of the river port crane.
As previously reported, in the Kherson region, residents of the temporarily occupied left bank of the Dnieper River were allowed to evacuate.
