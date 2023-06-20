National Speaker of the General Staff: APU does not lose positions in the front

12:51 20 June Kyiv, Ukraine

During the telethon, the national speaker of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Andriy Kovalev, stressed that the Ukrainian Armed Forces actively continue to conduct both offensive and defensive operations, and not a single position has been lost.

"We are actively continuing both offensive and defensive actions.. In places where we are defending, we do not allow the loss of positions," Kovalev stressed.



He noted that the offensive operations of the Ukrainian armed forces continue in the Melitopol and Berdyansk directions.. Over the past day, in the directions of Novodarovka, Priyutnoye, Makarovka, Rivnopol, Novodanilovka and Robotino, the Ukrainian military have achieved partial success and are holding their positions.



At the same time, according to Kovalev, the enemy is concentrating its main forces on defense and preventing the advance of Ukrainian troops, using their reserves and trying to regain lost positions.

According to the information of the representative of the General Staff, the Ukrainian forces continue to successfully restrain the offensive of the Russian troops in the directions of Bakhmut, Kupyansk and Liman.