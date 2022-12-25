Explosions in the Zhytomyr region: air defense works

Explosions thundered in the Zhytomyr region on Friday, December 16. This is the result of the successful work of air defense.
This was announced by the head of the OVA Vitaly Bunechko in his Telegram channel.
Recall that on the morning of December 16, several explosions thundered in Kiev during a large-scale air raid.. The head of the Kyiv OVA reported on the work of air defense over the region.
