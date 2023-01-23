Support for Ukraine and the transfer of tanks will be discussed at a meeting of the European Council

11:15 23 January Kyiv, Ukraine

EU foreign ministers will discuss military support for Ukraine, including the transfer of tanks, at a council meeting.



This was stated by the head of EU diplomacy, Josep Borrell, before the meeting on Monday, January 23.



He noted that today's meeting of the European Council for External Affairs will be devoted to military assistance for Ukraine.

"We will start with the Ukrainian war. We will start with how to continue military support for Ukraine," Borrell said.

He added that the ministers will discuss a new tranche of military assistance to Ukraine in the amount of 500 million euros and the allocation of another 45 million euros to finance a military training mission for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as the level of support, taking into account the commitments that EU countries made during a recent meeting in Ramstein.



According to Borrell, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba will take part in the discussion, joining via video link.



Borrell believes that the last meeting in the Ramstein format was productive. He stressed that not only the transfer of tanks was discussed at it, but this issue will be on the agenda of the meeting of the foreign ministers today.



He expressed the hope that a political decision on tanks would be made, and a formal one would be agreed upon later.