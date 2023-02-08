In the Zaporozhye direction, border guards destroyed a Russian drone

In the Zaporozhye direction, border guards eliminated an enemy drone.



This was reported by the press service of the State Border Guard Service.

"The border guards sent an enemy copter in the direction of the Russian ship. Yesterday, in the Zaporozhye direction, the border guards, together with the Defense Forces, discovered and neutralized the enemy drone MAVIC3. An enemy bird was shot down from an anti-drone gun," the report says.