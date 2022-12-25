27 military groups of invaders liquidated in Zaporizhia - mayor of Melitopol

The Armed Forces of Ukraine liquidated about seven military groups of occupiers on the territory of the temporarily occupied Zaporozhye region this week. Twenty in the past week. The mayor of Melitopol, Ivan Fedorov, spoke about this on the air of a nationwide information telethon on Friday, December 9th.

"The full-fledged calm life of the rashists ended a few weeks ago. If last week, even according to the official data of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, there were at least 20 liquidated military groups, then this week it is already possible to state the fact that there are at least seven of them liquidated military formations of rashists in the territory of the temporarily occupied Zaporozhye region," he said. official.

He also noted that during this time, both ammunition depots and headquarters in Melitopol, Energodar, Tokmak and other nearby settlements were liquidated.

"Yesterday it was restless in Melitopol itself. There were explosions from at least two sides, both from the direction of Voznesenka and Semenovka, and from the direction of our already famous military airfield, where the rashists do not give up hope that they can place their helicopters or something else there. Now we can’t speak for sure about the consequences, but we can definitely see that the rashists are no longer there and will never appear again,” Fedorov added.

Recall, according to the head of Energodar in the Zaporozhye region Dmitry Orlov, there are currently no signs that the invaders are withdrawing troops from the city or from the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant located there.. He notes that today there are two scenarios for the de-occupation of the city and the power plant: military and diplomatic.