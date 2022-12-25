In the occupied territories, the Russians turned sanatoriums and maternity hospitals into hospitals

In the temporarily captured settlements, the Russians are converting sanatoriums and maternity hospitals into military hospitals.
This was announced by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
This was announced by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
According to the headquarters, in the city of Lugansk, the occupiers converted one of the buildings of the maternity hospital into a military hospital.
And in the city of Melitopol, the premises of the children's sanatorium are used as a military hospital.
The General Staff notes that medical personnel from Russia are involved in the provision of medical care.
Add comment (Appears after moderation)
Comments