In the occupied territories, the Russians turned sanatoriums and maternity hospitals into hospitals

09:42 13 December Kyiv, Ukraine

In the temporarily captured settlements, the Russians are converting sanatoriums and maternity hospitals into military hospitals.



This was announced by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"The Russian occupiers continue to use the infrastructure of medical and sanatorium institutions in the temporarily occupied and occupied territories of Ukraine to provide qualified medical care to their wounded servicemen," the headquarters notes.



According to the headquarters, in the city of Lugansk, the occupiers converted one of the buildings of the maternity hospital into a military hospital.



And in the city of Melitopol, the premises of the children's sanatorium are used as a military hospital.



The General Staff notes that medical personnel from Russia are involved in the provision of medical care.