In the occupied territory of the Kherson region, the enemy strengthened the filtration measures

11:27 14 January Kyiv, Ukraine

The invaders are stepping up counter-sabotage and counter-intelligence measures in the temporarily occupied territories, in particular, in the Kherson region. This was announced on January 14 by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

It is noted that in the village of Velyka Lepetikha, Kherson region, selective checks of phones of local residents are being carried out for the presence of photos and videos of Russian military equipment.

"As of January 12, 2023, three civilians were detained and taken away in an unknown direction," the report says.

Earlier it was reported that the invaders blocked the village of Polovinkino in the Lugansk region in order to carry out "filtration measures".

In addition, in the Kherson region, the invaders banned the use of the hryvnia.