How many massive strikes will Russian missiles last - NSDC

Russia has enough missiles for another 3-4 shelling of high power. This was stated by the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Alexei Danilov, the press service of the National Security and Defense Council reports.

"The Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council emphasized that the Ukrainian air defense forces shoot down 75-90% of the missiles. Danilov predicted that three or four more high-powered attacks could be expected," the message says.

Danilov emphasizes that the number of missile weapons in Russia is rapidly decreasing, and the Russians "are forced to look for additional supplies around the world."

He also said that information about the transfer of ballistic missiles by Iran to Russia has not yet been confirmed.

Earlier, Danilov called "an effective solution" to the problem of Russian missile strikes - the transfer of long-range missiles for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.