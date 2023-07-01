Today, the situation at ZNPP remains stable and under control - Energoatom

11:51 01 July Kyiv, Ukraine

The attention of millions of people is riveted to the danger looming over humanity, associated with the threat of undermining the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant. According to NAEK Energoatom, today, July 1, the situation at the nuclear power plant remains stable and controlled.. The water level in the cooling pond is 16.57 m, which is sufficient to meet the needs of the station.

Energoatom clarified that the water level in the TPP channel, from where, if necessary, the ZNPP pond is fed, is at the level of 11.15 m.

As reported, recently the water level in the canal has not dropped significantly, its indicators no longer depend on the Kakhovka reservoir.

Recall, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Oleksiy Danilov said that the civilized world will perceive the terrorist act of Russian invaders at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant as the use of nuclear weapons against the civilian population.

The Ministry of Energy summed up the results of large-scale exercises of emergency services to overcome the consequences of a possible terrorist attack at the ZNPP.