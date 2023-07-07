NATO summit in Vilnius to discuss Ukraine's long-term security - Kirby
14:52 07 July Kyiv, Ukraine
The NATO summit in Vilnius will discuss Ukraine's long-term security, aid, and post-war reconstruction.
This was stated by the coordinator of strategic communications of the White House National Security Council, John Kirby, reports the Voice of America.
"I'm just not going to preface our allies or the summit.I can tell you that Ukraine's long-term security commitments will definitely be a topic of discussion," he said.
Kirby noted that aid to Ukraine in the war against Russia, as well as post-war reconstruction, remains the most important focus.
"We think the most important thing is to stay focused on the fight they're in right now.. And look at post-war Ukraine, what its security needs will be, and what commitments we and our allies can make to help them stay safe because they will continue to have a large border with Russia," the spokesman said. White House.
