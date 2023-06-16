On the agenda of the Ramstein meeting is the provision of ammunition to Ukraine and the strengthening of air defense

09:23 24 May Kyiv, Ukraine

At a scheduled meeting of the Ukrainian Defense Contact Group, known as "Ramstein", the allied countries are set to discuss providing additional ammunition, strengthening the air defense system (AD) and training pilots of the Ukrainian armed forces. The Pentagon speaker, Per Ryder, shared this information.



According to him, at the upcoming meeting in the Ramstein format, similarly to the previous ones, Ukraine will initially present an overview of the current security and the most urgent needs..

"I expect that air defense will remain one of the main topics of discussion, as well as the issue of providing ammunition to ensure its effectiveness on the battlefield. In addition, it is planned to discuss the training of pilots on the F-16," Ryder said.

The Pentagon also said that during the conversation between Defense Ministers Lloyd Austin and Alexei Reznikov, it was emphasized that the meeting in the Ramstein format is scheduled for May 25 and will focus on maintaining the maneuverability of Ukrainian armor and strengthening air defense.