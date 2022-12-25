Mobile boiler houses to be installed at the occupied ZNPP

12:39 14 December Kyiv, Ukraine

Russian-captured Zaporizhzhya NPP will install mobile boilers to protect the critical system from the cold. It is reported by the IAEA.

"Work continues at the plant to test and commission mobile diesel-fuelled boilers, which should prevent the freezing of critical systems of the ZNPP in the winter and provide heating of the working environment for its personnel," the report says.



It is noted that boiler houses with a capacity of 1-3 MW are installed at one of the power units, and several more are located on the territory of the station.



In addition, ZNPP has 20 stationary emergency diesel generators that are in standby mode and ready to provide electricity if external power is not available.



However, to improve the ability to cope with such power loss, mobile diesel generators are currently being deployed as a precautionary measure.



It is reported that two of them are already connected to the same block. Several more generators are planned to be connected to other reactors after testing.