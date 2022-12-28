There is a threat of shelling on New Year's holidays - Danilov

09:59 28 December Kyiv, Ukraine

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Aleksey Danilov said that it is possible that the Russian Federation will want to shell Ukrainian territory on New Year's holidays.



He stated this on the air of the telethon.



He pointed out that the Russians did not have so many missiles left, so he did not rule out that they would start saving them. At the same time, he stated that it was impossible to predict exactly when the next massive rocket attack on the territory of Ukraine would take place.

"About the shelling - we cannot guarantee that before the New Year there will not be what our crazy neighbor sometimes does. We know for sure that he does not have so many missiles left and will be enough for massive shelling for two or three or a maximum of four times. He is also aware of this, so we will think that he will save them for the following things, so that in the end we will spend the New Year holidays in peace. The energy system is ready for it. But, unfortunately, not everything depends on us," Danilov said.

He also recalled that for their own safety, one should follow the rules of conduct during an air raid and be in cover in case of threats.