There is a threat of shelling on New Year's holidays - Danilov

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Aleksey Danilov said that it is possible that the Russian Federation will want to shell Ukrainian territory on New Year's holidays.
He stated this on the air of the telethon.
He pointed out that the Russians did not have so many missiles left, so he did not rule out that they would start saving them. At the same time, he stated that it was impossible to predict exactly when the next massive rocket attack on the territory of Ukraine would take place.
He also recalled that for their own safety, one should follow the rules of conduct during an air raid and be in cover in case of threats.
