10:20 02 February Kyiv, Ukraine

The military of the Russian Federation converted three civilian hospitals in captured Lugansk into military hospitals. The Russians expect an increase in the number of wounded.



It is reported by the Center for National Resistance.

"The invaders have already converted three civilian hospitals in Lugansk into military hospitals. The enemy is preparing to increase the intensity of fighting in the Luhansk direction, and then increase the number of beds for wounded soldiers," the report says.

It is noted that Russian doctors work in military hospitals, since the invaders do not trust local doctors.