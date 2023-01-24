The evacuation of the families of the occupiers began in the Luhansk region - General Staff

The Russians began to evacuate the families of their soldiers of the 2nd Army Corps from the Luhansk region.
This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
In addition, according to the headquarters, the Russian occupation administration of Lugansk is evacuating the families of military personnel of the 2nd army corps of the armed forces of the occupiers from the city to the territory of the Russian Federation.
