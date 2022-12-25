No civilians left on Kinburn Spit - Kim

19:02 09 December Kyiv, Ukraine

There are no civilians left on the occupied Kinburn Spit, only the Russian military.



This was announced by the head of the Nikolaev OVA Vitaly Kim.

“There are zero civilians left there. Somewhere a little less than a week ago, the Russians forcibly evicted them and took them in the direction of Crimea. I don’t know further than Crimea. There were only 37 people left. These are small villages, they basically lived there at the expense of tourists, and in winter 100-200 people lived there in peacetime. Therefore, now there are only enemy soldiers there," he said.

Kim believes that there is no great threat directly to Nikolaev from the Russian military remaining there.