No civilians left on Kinburn Spit - Kim
19:02 09 December Kyiv, Ukraine
There are no civilians left on the occupied Kinburn Spit, only the Russian military.
This was announced by the head of the Nikolaev OVA Vitaly Kim.
“There are zero civilians left there. Somewhere a little less than a week ago, the Russians forcibly evicted them and took them in the direction of Crimea. I don’t know further than Crimea. There were only 37 people left. These are small villages, they basically lived there at the expense of tourists, and in winter 100-200 people lived there in peacetime. Therefore, now there are only enemy soldiers there," he said.
Kim believes that there is no great threat directly to Nikolaev from the Russian military remaining there.
"They are now, in principle, focused on holding territories and we do not see that they are preparing from there for some kind of promotion. That is, their task is to hold the largest number of territories," the head of the UVA explained.
