Reinforcement of Russians arrived in Kherson region without equipment and equipment

09:43 23 January Kyiv, Ukraine

Reinforcements of the military of the Russian Federation arrived in the temporarily occupied Kherson region almost without bulletproof vests and armed only with small arms.



This is stated in the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"From January 18 to January 21 of this year, replenishment of the occupying manpower arrived in the settlements of Vinogradovo and Brilovka in the Kherson region," the General Staff said.

It is noted that the newly arrived enemy personnel were armed only with small arms. In addition, only a few had personal protective equipment, in particular bulletproof vests, and the invaders did not import military equipment.