Withdrawal of Russian troops noticed in Kherson region - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The withdrawal of the occupying troops was noticed in the Kherson direction, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on December 13.
It is noted that the Russian forces arriving in the temporarily captured settlements of the Kherson region are settled in the premises abandoned and forcibly "liberated" by local residents.
Also, the enemy continues to use the infrastructure of medical and sanatorium institutions in the temporarily occupied and occupied territory of Ukraine to provide medical assistance to wounded soldiers.
At the same time, medical personnel from the Russian Federation are involved in the provision of medical care.
