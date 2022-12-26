Withdrawal of Russian troops noticed in Kherson region - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

11:14 13 December Kyiv, Ukraine

The withdrawal of the occupying troops was noticed in the Kherson direction, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on December 13.



It is noted that the Russian forces arriving in the temporarily captured settlements of the Kherson region are settled in the premises abandoned and forcibly "liberated" by local residents.

"During December 10 and 11, the withdrawal of the occupiers from the areas of the settlements of Novonikolaevka and Mikhailovka in the Kherson region was noticed," the General Staff specified.

Also, the enemy continues to use the infrastructure of medical and sanatorium institutions in the temporarily occupied and occupied territory of Ukraine to provide medical assistance to wounded soldiers.

"In Lugansk, one of the buildings of the maternity hospital was converted by the occupiers into a military hospital. And in Melitopol, the premises of a children's sanatorium are used as a military hospital," the report says.

At the same time, medical personnel from the Russian Federation are involved in the provision of medical care.