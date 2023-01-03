More than 60 soldiers went missing in Kharkiv region

Since the Russian invasion of the aggressor, 61 servicemen have gone missing in the Kharkiv region.
This was announced by the head of the department of the main investigation department of the National Police Ihor Kalantai.
Law enforcement officers are also investigating the disappearance of 287 civilian residents of the Kharkiv region. Of them:
- 222 men;
- 21 women;
- 44 children.
