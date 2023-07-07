At the border with the Russian Federation, queues of 30 km formed due to the threat of a terrorist attack at the ZNPP

12:53 07 July Kyiv, Ukraine

Long queues up to 30 kilometers long formed on the border between Ukraine and Russia, probably related to the possible threat of a terrorist attack at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant.



Piotr Andryushchenko, adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, disseminated this information in his telegram channel.

"Due to the intensity of the situation in Energodar and the potential radiological threat, the queues of cars on the border between Ukraine and Russia near Novoazovsk have reached 30 kilometers," he said.



Andryushchenko notes that the largest number of cars with Ukrainian numbers from the Zaporozhye region is observed on Friday, July 7.