Against the background of the war in Ukraine, Prigozhin and Girkin compete for political influence in the Russian Federation - ISW

13:59 27 January Kyiv, Ukraine

The recent skirmish between Wagner group financier Yevgeny Prigozhin and former Russian officer Igor Girkin exposes a new area of competition between Russian nationalist groups for political influence in Russia.





On January 25, Girkin accused Prigozhin of deliberately misinterpreting his criticism of Prigozhin’s political goals and the use of the information space to attack Wagner forces fighting in Ukraine.. Girkin claimed that an interview with the Wagner-affiliated publication RiaFan with an unnamed Wagner commander who accused Girkin of leaving positions in the Donbas in 2014 was an attempt to anonymously discredit. Girkin also accused Prigozhin of continuing to use Wagner forces to support operations in Syria and African countries instead of sending his mercenaries to win the war in Ukraine.



Prigozhin replied that he had no political ambitions. He stated that his team tried to bribe Girkin to keep him quiet over criticism of the Wagner group, which could lead to his fighters being imprisoned for illegal mercenary activities. This is discussed in the analytical report of the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW)

"Prigozhin also tried to exaggerate his authority, claiming that he could not withdraw the Wagner PMC from Africa, because he "made a promise to several presidents that he" would protect them ", claimed that Wagner "de facto" won the war in Syria , and noted that Wagner PMC was expelled from Donbass in 2015,” the analytical report says.

Prigogine also reiterated that he founded, controls and sponsors Wagner. He "sarcastically invited Girkin to join one of the Wagner assault units in the occupied Luhansk region". To this, Girkin replied that he would do it if Prigozhin "send him a serious invitation". Prigozhin responded by saying that PMC Wagner does not send out invitations. According to him, Girkin will not be effective on the front line, because he is interested in his own career and material gain.

"Prigozhin and Girkin - both critics of Russian President Vladimir Putin's conduct of the war - are likely competing for influence and patronage among pro-war politicians disillusioned with the course of the war," the analyst report said.

According to ISW, Russian nationalists are split into three separate groups pursuing different goals, while one-sidedly criticizing the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD). These are Russian veterans or proxies, nationalists with their own private forces, as well as Russian pro-war bloggers and war correspondents.. Girkin represents the veteran faction through his connections to veteran organizations such as the All-Russian Officers' Assembly, while Prigozhin is a self-proclaimed nationalist with access to a parallel military structure.