Situation at the front aggravated in Donetsk region

10:06 27 January Kyiv, Ukraine

A significant aggravation of the situation along the entire front line in the Donetsk region is recorded. This was announced on Thursday, January 26, on the air of the telethon by the head of the Donetsk OVA Pavel Kirilenko.



He noted that due to the lack of success on the battlefield, the Russian occupiers intensified shelling of the front-line settlements of the Donetsk region..

"The situation has escalated significantly, from the south to the center of the region. The Bakhmut direction was and remains the hottest in our country, however, now it is very hot in Avdiivka. We are seeing an aggravation almost along the entire front line - from the south and from the north," he said.

Kirilenko pointed out that the invaders cannot break through the defenses of the Ukrainian defenders in the Donbass.

"The enemy is suffering significant losses in personnel and armored vehicles.. Because of this, the Russians are again resorting to the use of scorched earth tactics," he said.

According to him, the Russian occupation troops began to intensively shell the settlements and communities adjacent to the front line from multiple launch rocket systems and cannon artillery. We are talking, in particular, about the districts of Avdiivka, Vugledar, Toretsk and Bakhmut.