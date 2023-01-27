Situation at the front aggravated in Donetsk region

A significant aggravation of the situation along the entire front line in the Donetsk region is recorded. This was announced on Thursday, January 26, on the air of the telethon by the head of the Donetsk OVA Pavel Kirilenko.
He noted that due to the lack of success on the battlefield, the Russian occupiers intensified shelling of the front-line settlements of the Donetsk region..
He noted that due to the lack of success on the battlefield, the Russian occupiers intensified shelling of the front-line settlements of the Donetsk region..
Kirilenko pointed out that the invaders cannot break through the defenses of the Ukrainian defenders in the Donbass.
According to him, the Russian occupation troops began to intensively shell the settlements and communities adjacent to the front line from multiple launch rocket systems and cannon artillery. We are talking, in particular, about the districts of Avdiivka, Vugledar, Toretsk and Bakhmut.
Add comment (Appears after moderation)
Comments