At the moment, peace talks between Ukraine and Russia are unacceptable - Steinmeier

13:20 29 November Kyiv, Ukraine

Federal President of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier considers unacceptable peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at this stage of the war, as they legitimize the loss of Ukrainian territories.



He stated this in an interview with Deutsche Welle.

"All recommendations to conclude a truce now, of course, are not serious, because a truce at this stage would justify the injustice that has occurred.. A truce now will mean that Russia will keep the occupied territory. This means that borders are being violated, international law is being violated and land is being seized - that all this will be allowed," the German president emphasized.

In addition, Steinmeier condemned Russian attacks on peaceful civilian infrastructure and civilians in Ukraine.