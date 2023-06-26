Prigozhin's rebellion destroyed the myth of Russian unity - Italian Foreign Ministry

08:23 26 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The attempted rebellion in Russia by Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the Wagner private military company, dispelled the myth of Russian unity.



Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani stated this in an interview with Il Messaggero.

"The myth of the unity of Putin's Russia is over. This internal escalation is dividing the Russian military. This is the inevitable outcome when you support and fund a mercenary legion," he said.

According to him, at the same time, the positions of Russian troops at the front have weakened.

"One thing is for sure: today the Russian front is weaker than yesterday. I hope the world is closer now. We are waiting to understand Russia's next steps in Ukraine," the minister said.

Tajani stressed that Russia's problems caused by its aggression against Ukraine are only getting worse.

"The invasion of Ukraine turned out to be a boomerang for Putin. The Russians failed to win, their plans for a blitzkrieg failed. Now we will have to pay for the problems and contradictions of the military,” the official stressed.

The head of Italian diplomacy does not rule out that events in Russia will be able to accelerate the Ukrainian counteroffensive.

"Let's hope that it will be even faster, and the Ukrainians will restore their independence," Antonio Tajani said.

However, he does not believe that the potential overthrow of the Putin regime will be accompanied by the risk of nuclear escalation.