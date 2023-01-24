We did not intend and are not going to attack Belarus - Zelensky

17:50 24 January Kyiv, Ukraine

Ukraine has never intended to attack Belarus and there are no such plans for the future. This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky at a joint press conference with his Finnish counterpart Sauli Niinostio.

"We did not intend and are not going to attack Belarus. And this is the main signal from the entire Ukrainian people to the Belarusian people. It is important for us that Belarus does not lose its independence and, despite any influence from anyone, does not enter this completely shameful war," Zelensky said.

The President also commented on Lukashenka's statement that Ukraine allegedly offered him a "non-aggression pact."

"Everything that Ukraine officially offers, you all hear it. I can confirm once again: we are not going to attack Belarus and have no such intentions," Zelensky added.

In addition, according to Zelensky, he is sure that the majority of the population of Belarus does not want to fight the Ukrainians and therefore will not attack. Andriy Sibiga, Deputy Head of the President's Office for Foreign Policy and Strategic Partnership, spoke about this in an interview with RBC-Ukraine.

"As for the Russian troops, which may end up on the territory of any state, because they believe that they have a "military Schengen", so it all depends, it seems to me, on the respect of the population of any state for their state, as well as respect for the leadership of one or another state that may or may not allow armed people to enter its territory," he said.

But the president said that the main task of the Ukrainians is to prepare for all possible challenges.. He also addressed partners with a reminder that Ukraine needs weapons.

"It's not easy, we need the help of partners, because our territory is very large, so there are restrictions on the amount of ammunition. I believe that they will not be successful in this area, even if the offensive is hypothetical," Zelensky stressed.

Recall, the formal leader of the Belarusian regime, Alexander Lukashenko, reiterated the "threats" to Minsk from the West, adding that he was allegedly even offered to "conclude a non-aggression pact" with Ukraine.