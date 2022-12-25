IMF urged to increase financial assistance to Ukraine

07:42 02 December Kyiv, Ukraine

Experts believe that due to attacks by invaders on energy infrastructure facilities, Ukraine will need more assistance than now.

This was announced on Thursday, December 1, by the head of the International Monetary Fund, Kristalina Georgieva.

She expressed hope that international partners will continue to provide the necessary support to Ukraine.

"Ukraine cannot get through this year without financial support," she stressed, praising the steps Ukraine is taking to introduce clear mechanisms for tracking aid flows into the country and ensuring accountability for huge amounts.

Georgieva noted that the IMF has already provided Ukraine with $2.7 billion in emergency financing and has agreed on a monitoring program that will pave the way for a formal financing program.

"We at the IMF are working hard to strengthen our own support for Ukraine.. Ukraine is in a terrible situation in terms of access to electricity, heating, water. It's dark, cold, scary because of the bombing," the head of the IMF stressed.

She also noted that, according to preliminary estimates, Russia's attack on Ukraine's civilian infrastructure increased the amount of assistance the country needs by at least $1 billion.

In turn, World Bank President David Malpass said that the World Bank allocated $18 billion to Ukraine, with a significant part of it coming from the United States and Europe.

He added that he did not notice the fatigue of the world community from the need to provide assistance to Ukraine, despite the huge costs of the war.. At the same time, "gigantic disappointment" with Russia over its continuation of the war is growing.