Mustafa Nayem to head the Agency for Rehabilitation and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine

19:09 27 January Kyiv, Ukraine

Deputy Minister of Infrastructure Mustafa Nayem was appointed head of the Agency for the Rehabilitation and Development of Infrastructure of Ukraine. The corresponding decision was made by the Cabinet of Ministers, said Minister of Infrastructure Alexander Kubrakov.



According to him, the Reconstruction Agency will continue to work within the framework of the strategic plan for post-war reconstruction.

"This is a complex and complex process that will include tens of thousands of objects for restoration in all industries.. The key tasks are to launch actual work with the first restoration facilities, to develop a mechanism for interacting with donors - governments of countries, international financial institutions, non-governmental organizations," Kubrakov said.

The agency will also coordinate requests from the regions for priority restoration projects.