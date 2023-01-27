Mustafa Nayem to head the Agency for Rehabilitation and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine

Deputy Minister of Infrastructure Mustafa Nayem was appointed head of the Agency for the Rehabilitation and Development of Infrastructure of Ukraine. The corresponding decision was made by the Cabinet of Ministers, said Minister of Infrastructure Alexander Kubrakov.
According to him, the Reconstruction Agency will continue to work within the framework of the strategic plan for post-war reconstruction.
The agency will also coordinate requests from the regions for priority restoration projects.
